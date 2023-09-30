House passes stopgap bill hours ahead of government shutdown going into effect

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - The House passed a bill, voting 335-91 Saturday afternoon, to fund the government for 45 days, hours before a government shutdown was to go into effect.

The bill, which House Speaker Kevin McCarthy put to a vote, ultimately won support from more Democrats than Republicans. Ninety Republicans voted no, and just a single Democrat voted against the short-term funding measure.

McCarthy was forced to rely on Democrats for passage because the speaker's hard-right flank said it would oppose any short-term measure.

The speaker set up a process for voting requiring a two-thirds supermajority, about 290 votes in the 435-member House for passage. Republicans hold a 221-212 majority, with two vacancies.

The bill will now go to the Senate for a vote.