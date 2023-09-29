House of Representatives passes Ukraine security bill

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Late Thursday, the House overwhelmingly approved $300 million in new aid to Ukraine.

The 311-117 vote came after House GOP leaders stripped the Ukraine assistance from a Pentagon funding bill on Wednesday.

More than 100 Republicans joined all Democrats in approving the measure.

Some 117 Republicans voted against the measure, including representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, who has been a vocal critic of providing additional aid to Ukraine.