Skip to Content
National Politics

House of Representatives passes Ukraine security bill

By ,
today at 10:47 AM
Published 10:51 AM

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Late Thursday, the House overwhelmingly approved $300 million in new aid to Ukraine.

The 311-117 vote came after House GOP leaders stripped the Ukraine assistance from a Pentagon funding bill on Wednesday.

More than 100 Republicans joined all Democrats in approving the measure.

Some 117 Republicans voted against the measure, including representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, who has been a vocal critic of providing additional aid to Ukraine.

Article Topic Follows: National Politics

Jump to comments ↓

NBC News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content