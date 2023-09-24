Face the Nation moderator Margaret Brennan sits down with Ukrainian First Lady for an exclusive interview

(CBS, KYMA/KECY) - First Lady of Ukraine, Olena Zelenska, sat down with Face the Nation host Margaret Brennan, where the pair discussed her humanitarian work in her war-torn country during a visit to the United States.

During the interview, Brennan asked about Zelenska speaking at the United Nations, where Zelenska talked about "the horrific sexual violence being conducted by the Russian military, including against children."

"We say that there are sexual crimes committed by Russian occupiers. And this is a war crime. Leadership of the Russian army allows Russian soldiers to do this. This is something they commit consciously. They try to threaten population in Ukraine to demonstrate that they are in charge. When we address people from many countries, and share these terrible numbers with them, indeed, you see pain in the eyes of those people, you feel horror. But this is not enough. We have to unite our efforts to ensure that those who committed those crimes face justice. Sometimes people are concerned this is a taboo in many cases to say and acknowledge that you've been a victim of a sexual crime. You need to be truly courageous to let other- others know that you've become a victim yourself. And people will only start talking about it when they will see that those who committed those crimes have been taken to justice." Olena Zelenska, First Lady of Ukraine

When asked how the U.S. Capitol debates over whether to help continue supporting Ukraine or not, Zelenska responded with:

"Well, clearly it is a natural reaction of any individual who lives in a country which became a victim of genocide. You become deeply concerned that some people cannot understand what's going on. But we hope that all Americans understand what's going on, and we do not believe that this assistance that we now receive from Americans will stop. Of course, there are political debates. There are discussions, there are different opinions, some people agree, some disagree. This is a democracy. But nevertheless, truth has to win because it is clear that truth is on Ukraine’s side."

Later in the interview, Brennan asked Zelenska about her husband, President Vladimir Zelenskyy, running for president again in 2024 "if elections are held."

"This [is] a very difficult question for me. You know, even when he ran for the first time, I didn't fully endorse it. But if he runs again, if he runs for the second time, if he decided it is necessary...we have some experience. We've been there. It is not as scary as it was in the first time. I don't know whether he has made this decision or not. It will depend on the situation in our country and the situation and the possibility of organizing free and fair elections. It will also depend whether our society would need him as a president. If he will feel that Ukrainian society will no longer wish him to be the president, he will probably not run. But I will support him whatever decision he takes." Olena Zelenska, First Lady of Ukraine

