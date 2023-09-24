Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on UAW strike, immigration and government shutdown

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - New York Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez spoke with Face the Nation moderator Margaret Brennan Sunday to discuss the United Auto Workers (UAW) strike and wealth inequality.

"Right now, we are in such a crisis in our economy. A crisis of inequality that...is going to take a level of political and popular support, unlike [what] we've seen in a strike situation like this in recent and modern history, in order for us to get a breakthrough. What we've seen at the big three are CEOs giving themselves as much as a 40%, wage and [a] compensation increase while workers have actually seen a real wage decrease over the last 10 to 15 years. And in order for us to break that norm, I think it's going to take an unprecedented level of involvement to make sure that workers get what they deserve here. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.)

Last week, Brennan interviewed UAW President Shawn Fain and asked him why the union had not endorsed President Biden, to which Fain said the endorsement had to be earned. Brennan asked Ocasio-Cortez if she agreed with Fain's statement.

"I think it always has to be earned and President Biden showing up to the picket line on Tuesday is a historic historic event. We have never seen in modern history [where] a president [shows] up to a picket line like this, and I think it should be earned. It needs to be earned...I believe that President Biden is working towards that," Ocasio-Cortez replied.

Immigration

During the interview, Brennan and Ocasio-Cortez discussed the Biden administration's response to immigration issues.

"I think the politics around immigration in the United States is to no surprise to many people. One of the most contentious issues we saw this dramatically inflamed under President Trump, but it remains to be a very controversial and contentious issue. And that makes enacting some of the policy changes necessary, much more complicated and difficult," Ocasio-Cortez spoke.

Brennan and Ocasio-Cortez also touched on the influx of Venezuelans traveling to the United States, with Ocasio-Cortez saying:

"Now, this week, after perhaps almost a year of pushing from both the Hispanic, the congressional Hispanic caucus to the New York delegation in Congress, we push to make sure that the Biden administration extended temporary protective status, otherwise known as TPS, for Venezuelas, which will allow and open the pathway for Venezuelan migrants to actually begin working and supporting themselves, which will reduce the strain on our public systems, particularly New York shelter system and more."

Charges against Senator Bob Menendez and a potential government shutdown

Later in the interview, Brennan and Ocasio-Cortez taked about the charges against New Jersey Senator Bob Mendendez.

"It's [a] situation [that] is quite unfortunate, but I do believe that it is in the best interests for Senator Menendez to resign in this moment...It shouldn't matter whether it's a Republican or a Democrat. The details in this indictment are extremely serious. They involve the nature of not just his, but all of our seats in Congress...As a Latina, there are absolutely ways in which there is systemic bias, but I think what is here, in this indictment, is quite clear, and I believe is in the best interest to maintain the integrity of the seat. I wanna emphasize that all people [must] be extended the presumption of innocence until proven guilty." Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.)

Ocasio-Cortez, while being asked her thoughts on Republican members threatening to oust House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, she shared her thoughts on the potential government shutdown.

"We are at the brink of a shutdown right now...However, we are also in the midst of an extremely chaotic Republican party, and we do not want chaos to rain in Washington, either," Ocasio-Cortez expressed.