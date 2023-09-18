Skip to Content
U.S. citizens released after being detained by Iranian government

today at 8:40 AM
DOHA, Qatar (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Five U.S. citizens that were detained in Iran landed in Doha, Qatar on Monday after being freed in a deal between Iran and the Biden administration.

The deal included the transfer of $6 billion in unfrozen Iranian oil assets, as well as the release of five Iranians who were facing charges in the U.S.

The American prisoners are expected to return back to the Washington, D.C. area by Monday night.

The American prisoners had all been sentenced to 10 years in prison on unsubstantiated charges of spying. Siamak Namazi, Emad Shargi and Morad Tahbaz were involved in the agreement, as well as two Americans who wished to remain anonymous.

