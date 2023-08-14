Sister of wrongfully detained American speaks out

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Neda Sharghi spoke with Margaret Brennan on Sunday's Face the Nation, saying she was able to see her brother, Emad Shargi’s face for the first time in about a year after he was transferred from prison to house arrest in Iran.

"There's just been so much speculation about the deal and the terms of the deal and all of that. By looking at him, I was reminded that we're talking about people, we're talking about innocent Americans, and let's just get them home soon," Sharghi expressed.

During the interview, Sharghi shared her thoughts on negotiations between the United States and Iran saying, "We can have discussions about how to prevent this from happening in the future, but we don't do that on the backs of innocent Americans. We need to bring them home, and then we can have discussions about how we can prevent this in the future," Sharghi remarked.

Brennan asked Sharghi on the Biden administration’s efforts, which Sharghi replied, "I wish they had done it sooner, but they’re doing it now."

When asked whether there should be a travel ban on Americans going to Iran, Sharghi pointed to her brother’s experience as an American with Iranian heritage visiting as a tourist.

"I don't want to prevent people from doing that. But the reality is we need to sit down together, both sides of the aisle and come up with ways that we can prevent this from happening again," Sharghi added.