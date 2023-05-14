Co-Chair of Black Maternal Health Caucus speaks on maternal mortality rates

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - America’s current maternal mortality rates are at a 60-year high, according to the latest CDC data.

Illinois Rep. Lauren Underwood spoke with Face the Nation host Margaret Brennan Sunday explaining, “A lot of that has been due to the COVID pandemic."

"Since 2018, maternal deaths have increased 89%. We've seen deaths among moms in all racial and ethnic groups...80% of these deaths are preventable. We know why moms are dying and we know what policy solutions to take to save mom's lives. And so I've introduced a piece of legislation called the Momnibus, which is that evidence based solution to end this crisis," Underwood added.

During the interview, Underwood touched on the first bill in a Momnibus legislation, the Protecting Moms who Served Act, and said that while that was passed unanimously within the House and signed into law by President Joe Biden, there were other bills that have yet to be passed and signed.

"We have several bills within the package...we have another bill to protect veteran moms called the Maternal Health for Veterans Act, we have one to address maternal mental health conditions and substance use disorders. And another to make sure that the technology tools that are available on the market are available to all moms across the country," Underwood detailed.