Mass shootings, mental health and millions wondering, how the nation will make strides to change the violent epidemic

Allen, TX. (NBC / KYMA, KECY-TV) - The latest mass shooting in Allen, Texas left 9 people dead, as 33 year old Mauricio Garcia open fired in a suburban Dallas mall. The carnage, hate and violence is now, sadly an epidemic across the country. Millions of Americans find themselves asking the same question, "when will action be taken to end the evil?"

What prompts a person to unleash such carnage and violence, taking countless innocent lives? With a deeper dive into the social media world, FBI officials reviewed threads of posts, tapping into white supremacist views, hate and extremism tied to The Daily Stormer, a neo-Nazi website. In 2008 Garcia was terminated during his first 3 months of basic training in the army, due to reports of mental health concerns.

History tends to repeat itself, when the root of the problem isn't addressed and rectified. The vast majority of shooters linked to all mass shootings, have a trail of mental health issues. Garcia suffered from mental health for years and purchased $3000 worth of legally bought guns prior to the mass shooting on Saturday.