Texas Gov. Abbott on the end of Title 42 and on extra initiatives

AUSTIN, Tex. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - On Monday, Governor Greg Abbott provided an update on Texas' efforts to respond to the ongoing border crisis at a press conference in Austin.

He warned of the dangers of lifting Title 42 on Thursday, May 11 and said, "President Biden is laying down a welcome mat to people across the entire world saying the United States border is wide open." He also added that "President Biden's open border policies is going to cause a catastrophic disaster in the United States."

Gov. Abbott announced even more efforts to combat the border crisis like deploying a new National Guard unit, The Texas Tactical Border Force, to hot spots along the border to "intercept, repel and turn back migrants who are trying to enter Texas illegally."

He continued to blame President Joe Biden for the migrant crisis in Texas and the United States and said that Texas has done more than any state in history to combat the issue of illegal immigration.