Imperial County Board of Supervisors issues meeting summary

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial County Board of Supervisors held their regular meeting in El Centro Wednesday.

In a press release, the meeting took place in the Board Chambers at the County Administration Center and talked about the following items:

Proclaiming May 3 as Imperial Valley Peace Officer's Memorial Day, honoring the "sacrifice and service of peace officers in the region, recognizing their dedication to maintaining public safety and upholding the law."

Approving an increase to the Community Benefit Program Line of Credit by $300,000 to the Winterhaven County Water District and the extention of its timeline by one year.

During the meeting, the Board says they also approved the following funds to various organizations within the county:

$1,000 in support to the Probation and Corrections Peace Officer Association (PCPOA) has been granted for expenses linked to the PCPOA First Annual Golf Tournament Fundraiser.

$1,000 in support to the Imperial Valley College (IVC) Foundation for the 2024 Hall of Fame Award Dinner has been granted from Community Benefit program.

$500 in support to the Brawley American Citizens Club for expenses related to the Mother’s Day event scheduled for May 12, 2024, has been granted.

To learn more about the meeting, click here or read the press release, written in English and Spanish, below.