California senators, in partnership with Paris Hilton, hold press conference on SB 1043

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY/NBC) - Senator Shannon Grove (R-Bakersfield), in partnership with Paris Hilton, is holding a bipartisan press conference to highlight Senate Bill (SB) 1043.

According to NBC News, SB 1043 is also known as the "Accountability in Children's Treatment Act (ACT)," where it "will create more transparency for youth treatment facilities licensed by the California Department of Social Services (CDSS) by requiring information related to the use of restraints and seclusion rooms, to be accessible to the public on an online dashboard."

NBC News says Hilton, a celebrity advocate and survivor, is joining Grove and the following senators for the press conference:

Senator Aisha Wahab (D-Hayward)

Senator Angelique Ashby (D-Sacramento)

Senator Rosilicie Ochia Bogh (R-Yucaipa)

Senator Janet Nguyen (R-Huntington Beach)

Children's Law Center of California

The press conference is taking place at the Swing Space at 12:30pm. To watch the livestream of the press conference, see attached video.