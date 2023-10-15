California Senator Laphonza Butler tests positive for COVID-19

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Senator Laphonza Butler of California has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Sunday.

Two weeks after being appointed by California Governor Gavin Newsom and sworn in by Vice President Kamala Harris, Senator Butler has announced that she has COVID.

The Democratic Senator also shared that after a busy first week on the job, she is now experiencing mild symptoms of the virus.

Butler posted on X that she has tested positive for COVID-19 and will be in isolation, per CDC guidelines, while the Senate is in session next week.

With winter approaching, former White House COVID Response Coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha said he expects cases to keep dropping for the next month or two before rising again during the holidays.