Skip to Content
Arizona Politics

Yuma County Superintendent Candidates

KYMA
By
today at 12:00 PM
Published 11:55 AM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - We are highlighting this year's Yuma County Superintendent Candidates, which include incumbent Tom Hurt and retired teacher, Norma Nelson.

They share why they decided to run.

"I've been in Yuma for five generations. Five generations of my family will graduate from Yuma High School this year and realistically, I would like to, shall we say, educate our kids, enable them to be successful in the real world like the working world," said Nelson.

"The other reason is to help the schools in East County, the rural schools are greatly underfunded and so I feel like its our responsibility as the Yuma County School Superintendent Office to try to support those rural schools with grants and so forth," Hurt said.

Article Topic Follows: Arizona Politics

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Valeria Rodriguez

Valeria Rodriguez joined the KYMA team as a multimedia journalist in June 2023.
If you have any story ideas, you can contact her at valeria.rodriguez@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content