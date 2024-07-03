YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - We are highlighting this year's Yuma County Superintendent Candidates, which include incumbent Tom Hurt and retired teacher, Norma Nelson.

They share why they decided to run.

"I've been in Yuma for five generations. Five generations of my family will graduate from Yuma High School this year and realistically, I would like to, shall we say, educate our kids, enable them to be successful in the real world like the working world," said Nelson.

"The other reason is to help the schools in East County, the rural schools are greatly underfunded and so I feel like its our responsibility as the Yuma County School Superintendent Office to try to support those rural schools with grants and so forth," Hurt said.