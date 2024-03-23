Arizona senators announce $650 million to support border communities

YUMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Senators Mark Kelly and Kyrsten Sinema have secured $650 million to help support border communities and help Arizona prevent migrant street releases.

In a press release, Kelly and Sinema secured the funds "in the bipartisan appropriations legislation for the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Shelter and Services Program (SSP), which was set to run out for many Arizona localities and nonprofit partners at the end of this month and leave Arizona border communities without resources to manage the ongoing border crisis."

The press release also mentions that the fund will help "prevent migrant street releases across the Southern Arizona."

"Replenishing these funds has been a critical need for Arizona border communities. That’s why Senator Sinema and I urged congressional leaders to not leave our border communities behind and fought hard to include this and other resources in the final government funding bill. While I believe there is more the federal government must do, this assistance will help local governments and nonprofits in Arizona bearing the cost of the crisis. I will keep working to fix the challenges at the border and secure the support our communities deserve." Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.)