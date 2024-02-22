Senator Sinema discusses border crisis impact on AZ border communities

Sinema met with community members in Douglas, Arizona about her bipartisan border security bill

DOUGLAS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Senator Kyrsten Sinema (I-Arizona) discussed the ongoing border crisis affecting the state's border communities with members of Douglas, Arizona.

According to a press release, Sinema mentioned her bipartisan border security bill would help secure the border and stop the crisis with the following:

ending catch and release

stopping street releases

increasing relief to border communities

disrupting the flow of fentanyl into Arizona, and more

“As we all know – in Arizona, we cannot afford to ignore the border crisis. We don’t have the luxury of just moving on. We still have a lot of work to do – but you can count on me to always be laser focused on delivering real solutions and fighting for Douglas and all Arizona communities,” highlighted Sinema.

Senator Sinema got to hear from community members about the need to upgrade the Raul H. Castro Land Port of Entry in Douglas.

She mentioned how the bipartisan infrastructure law she led through Congress included $216 million in funding to develop a new Douglas Commercial Port of Entry and $186 million to rehabilitate the existing Port of Entry.

The press release also stated over 1,764 migrants were released into Cochise County.

Cochise County currently relies on funding from the Customs and Border Protection Shelter and Services Program to transport migrants who are released into the streets to shelters, said the press release.

However, due to insufficient funding, shelters like Casa Alitas in Tucson, have to wind down migrant service operations, said the press release.

This leaves the county with more street releases with minimal resources to manage migrants.

Sinema mentioned that her bill would have avoided disasters by shutting down the border, stopping street releases, and providing $1.4 billion in Shelter and Services Program funding.