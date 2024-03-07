Sheriff Lamb wants to debate Kari Lake

(KYMA, KECY) - U.S. Senate candidate Sheriff Mark Lamb said he wants to debate Kari Lake before the Arizona Primary.

Lamb made the statement Wednesday evening.

"It's now a two-person race in the general election, between Democrat Ruben Gallego and the eventual Republican nominee. "The focus has moved to the Republican primary, where Republicans get their chance to nominate who they think is the most qualified person for the job and who is best able to defeat Gallego and win the general election. "The Republican primary is not over by a long shot. It's going to be a spirited contest and it has now taken on renewed interest and sense of urgency. Bottom line, Arizonans do not need outsiders selecting our candidates. "Most polls show me as the strongest Republican candidate in the general election with my opponent losing to Gallego by 10 points or more. My experience and ability to pick up support from conservative Independents and Democrats separate me from the Republican field. "With that in mind, I am calling for a series of debates with Kari Lake. Voters deserve to hear and see their candidates front and center on the issues," Lamb said. Sheriff Mark Lamb

He believes he has a higher chance of beating Representative Ruben Gallego who's also running for the U.S. Senate seat but as a Democrat.

No word if Lake will take him on.

Meanwhile, Lamb shared his reaction to Senator Kyrsten Sinema's recent announcement that she will not be running for re-election.

He said even though he and Sinema had their differences, he appreciated her love for Arizona.

“I don’t think it comes as any surprise that I didn’t always agree with the Senator’s stances or votes, but I have always respected her for her service to the state of Arizona for her love of the state of Arizona, and for the tenacity she did her job with and the way she represented her people, even if it meant going against her party," stated Sheriff Lamb.

Sheriff Lamb also expressed appreciation for the senator when she reached out to him following the loss of his son, his son's fiancee, and Lamb's granddaughter back in 2022.