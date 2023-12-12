Skip to Content
Arizona Politics

Arizona Supreme Court holding oral arguments on abortion

By , ,
today at 8:19 AM
Published 9:18 AM

UPDATE (11:02 AM): Planned Parenhood holds press conference at Arizona Supreme Court after oral arguments on abortion.

UPDATE (10:38 AM): There is a press conference at the Arizona Supreme Court following oral arguments on abortion.

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Arizona Supreme Court is holding oral arguments in Planned Parenthood v. Mayes, a case that could change how abortions are handled in Arizona.

According to sources, the case could potentially bring back the near-total abortion ban dating back to 1864.

Last December, the Arizona Court of Appeals upheld a 2022 law, banning abortions after 15 weeks instead of the 1864 near-total abortion ban.

The hearing is taking place in Phoenix at 9:30am Tuesday. To watch the livestream, see attached video.

Article Topic Follows: Arizona Politics

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

Author Profile Photo

Faith Rodriquez

Faith Rodriquez is a digital content director who joined in 2022.

If you any story ideas then you can contact her at:
faith.rodriquez@kecytv.com

Author Profile Photo

Valeria Rodriguez

Valeria Rodriguez joined the KYMA team as a multimedia journalist in June 2023.
If you have any story ideas, you can contact her at valeria.rodriguez@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content