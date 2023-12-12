Arizona Supreme Court holding oral arguments on abortion

UPDATE (11:02 AM): Planned Parenhood holds press conference at Arizona Supreme Court after oral arguments on abortion.

UPDATE (10:38 AM): There is a press conference at the Arizona Supreme Court following oral arguments on abortion.

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Arizona Supreme Court is holding oral arguments in Planned Parenthood v. Mayes, a case that could change how abortions are handled in Arizona.

According to sources, the case could potentially bring back the near-total abortion ban dating back to 1864.

Last December, the Arizona Court of Appeals upheld a 2022 law, banning abortions after 15 weeks instead of the 1864 near-total abortion ban.

The hearing is taking place in Phoenix at 9:30am Tuesday. To watch the livestream, see attached video.