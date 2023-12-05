Arizona Senator Mark Kelly to talk about new gun safety bill

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Senator Mark Kelly will speak at a press conference on Tuesday at Capitol Hill.

According to the senator's office, this is in regards to a newly introduced gun safety bill, the Gas-Operated Semi-Automatic Firearms Exclusion (GOSAFE) Act.

Senator Kelly's office says the bill is to "protect communities from gun violence while safeguarding Americans' constitutional right to bear arms."

The bill would also "regulate the most dangerous gas-operated semi-automatic rifles, detachable high-capacity magazines, and the accessories that have increasingly concerned law enforcement and been used in mass shootings," according to the senator's office.

In addition to Senator Kelly, the following people will be speaking at the conference:

U.S. Senator Martin Heinrich (D-NM).

U.S. Senator Michael Bennet (D-CO).

Miranda Viscoli, Co-President of New Mexicans to Prevent Gun Violence.

Angela Ferrell-Zabala, Executive Director of Moms Demand Action.

To learn more about the bill, click here. To watch the press conference, see attached video.