Arizona Politics

Arizona Senator Mark Kelly to talk about new gun safety bill

By
December 5, 2023 8:23 AM
Published 9:17 AM

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Senator Mark Kelly will speak at a press conference on Tuesday at Capitol Hill.

According to the senator's office, this is in regards to a newly introduced gun safety bill, the Gas-Operated Semi-Automatic Firearms Exclusion (GOSAFE) Act.

Senator Kelly's office says the bill is to "protect communities from gun violence while safeguarding Americans' constitutional right to bear arms."

The bill would also "regulate the most dangerous gas-operated semi-automatic rifles, detachable high-capacity magazines, and the accessories that have increasingly concerned law enforcement and been used in mass shootings," according to the senator's office.

In addition to Senator Kelly, the following people will be speaking at the conference:

To learn more about the bill, click here. To watch the press conference, see attached video.

Arizona Politics

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

