Vice President Kamala Harris accepts Democratic nomination

CHICAGO (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Vice President Kamala Harris has accepted her party's nomination for President of the United States.

Harris accepted the historic nomination on the final night of the Democratic National Convention (DNC) in Chicago.

"On behalf of the people, on behalf of every American, regardless of party, race, gender, or the language your grandmother speaks, on behalf of my mother and everyone who has ever set out on their own unlikely journey on behalf of Americans like the people I grew up with, people who work hard, chase their dreams and look out for one another, on behalf of everyone whose story could only be written in the greatest nation on Earth, I accept your nomination to be President of The United States of America." Vice President Kamala Harris

In her address, Harris shared her life's journey from prosecutor to vice president.

She drew a contrast between her vision for America and former President Donald Trump's, and she made a patriotic case for democratic values.

"Just imagine Donald Trump with no guardrails. How he would use the immense powers of the presidency of the United States. Not to improve your life. Not to strengthen our national security. But to serve the only client he has ever had: Himself." Vice President Kamala Harris

Harris' closed out a convention that featured speeches from President Joe Biden, former President Bill Clinton, former President Barack Obama, former First Lady Michelle Obama, media mogul Orpah Winfrey in a surprise appearance, and the vice presidential nominee, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz.