President Biden, former President Barack Obama and the Clintons to speak at DNC

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - With just eight days to go until the Democratic National Convention (DNC) in Chicago, NBC News knows who some of the prominent speakers will be.

Two sources familiar with the plans tell NBC News that President Joe Biden, former Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton have been confirmed as speakers at the convention.

Obama and the Clintons also delivered speeches during the 2020 DNC.

A source familiar says that former President Jimmy Carter's grandson, Jason Carter, is also confirmed to be speaking as a representative for his grandfather.

The convention, which kicks off on August 19 at the United Center in Chicago, takes place weeks after President Biden announced his withdrawal from the race following widespread calls for him to drop out.

Vice President Kamala Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, will formally accept the Democratic Party's nomination during the convention.