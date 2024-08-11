Skip to Content
Decision 2024

President Biden, former President Barack Obama and the Clintons to speak at DNC

By , ,
today at 12:42 PM
Published 12:53 PM

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - With just eight days to go until the Democratic National Convention (DNC) in Chicago, NBC News knows who some of the prominent speakers will be.

Two sources familiar with the plans tell NBC News that President Joe Biden, former Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton have been confirmed as speakers at the convention.

Obama and the Clintons also delivered speeches during the 2020 DNC.

A source familiar says that former President Jimmy Carter's grandson, Jason Carter, is also confirmed to be speaking as a representative for his grandfather.

The convention, which kicks off on August 19 at the United Center in Chicago, takes place weeks after President Biden announced his withdrawal from the race following widespread calls for him to drop out.

Vice President Kamala Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, will formally accept the Democratic Party's nomination during the convention.

Article Topic Follows: Decision 2024

Jump to comments ↓

NBC News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

Author Profile Photo

Zackary Moran-Norris

Zackary Moran-Norris joined KYMA in July 2023 as a weekend reporter. Send him your story ideas to zackary.moran-norris@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content