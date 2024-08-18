Former First Lady Michelle Obama to speak at DNC

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Former First Lady Michelle Obama will address the Democratic National Convention (DNC) in her hometown of Chicago.

Multiple sources confirm to NBC News that she will speak Tuesday night, the same night her husband, former President Barack Obama, addresses the convention.

At the 2016 convention, Michelle Obama gave a speech which included the famous line, "When they go low, we go high."

Michelle and Barack Obama have endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris.

In a new campaign video, the two speak with Harris by phone to express support for her candidacy.