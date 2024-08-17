President Biden’s role at DNC reshaped following ending his re-election bid

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - President Joe Biden will speak at the Democratic National Convention (DNC), making the case for Vice President Kamala Harris and highlighting their accomplishments during the last four years.

The outgoing president will deliver the keynote address on the first night of the convention.

His decision to end his bid for a second term has reshaped his goals for the DNC.

Officials say the president's speech will highlight the importance of his immediate endorsment of Harris, once his decision was made. However, he will also focus on the threat he believes Mr. Trump poses to democracy if he is elected.

First Lady Jill Biden will also have a role in the DNC, sharing in a tribute to her husband for his more than 50 years in public service.

After the convention, Biden "will have an extensive domestic schedule, traveling across the country" to hammer home his message.