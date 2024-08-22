DNC concludes after four days, Arizona politicians speak at the convention

CHICAGO (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A wide range of speakers took the stage on the fourth and final night of the Democratic National Convention (DNC).

Among those addressing the convention, lawmakers, comedians, former Republicans, activists, and some potential future stars in the Democratic Party.

A couple of Arizona politicians, Senator Mark Kelly and Representative Ruben Gallego, spoke at the event.

"Donald Trump skipped his intelligence briefings. He was too busy sucking up to dictators and dreaming of becoming one himself." Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.)

"We were proud to wear the uniform, and we're proud serving our country and city halls, state capitols, the US, House and the Senate." Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-Ariz.)

In what is, perhaps, one of the most emotional moments of the DNC, five individuals directly impacted by gun violence took the stage to speak about their loved ones.

This included former Arizona Representative Gabby Giffords, who was critically injured after being shot in the head at a political meet and greet in Tucson back in 2011.

Giffords received a standing ovation after she and Mark Kelly, her husband, took the stage.

In her remarks, Giffords declared that Kamala Harris can beat the gun lobby, and urging Americans to join her in voting for Vice President Harris.