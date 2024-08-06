Vice President Kamala Harris announces her running mate

(CNN, KYMA/KECY) - After formally securing the Democratic presidential nomination, Vice President Kamala Harris has officially decided on her running mate.

She has chosen Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, according to multiple sources close to the process.

The 60-year-old is an experienced progressive leader who could help shore up the Midwestern blue wall states, including Wisconsin and Michigan.

Walz, a former educator, is in his second term as governor.

According to his official biography, while in office, he has protected reproductive freedom, strengthened voting rights, and cut taxes for the middle class.

Walz previously served 12 years in Congress, representing a Conservative-leaning rural district.

A former high school teacher and football coach, Walz also served in the Army National Guard.

Harris and Walz are set to appear together in their first joint rally in Philadelphia later Tuesday, before visiting other battleground states this week.