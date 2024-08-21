RFK Jr. plans to end his presidential campaign

UPDATE (2:37 PM): Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is planning to end his campaign and endorse former President Donald Trump, according to two sources familiar with the plans.

The sources caution that talks are ongoing, but there will be clarity by the end of the week, and one of the sources say the campaigns are working toward a joint appearance.

Both Trump and Kennedy have announced separate events in the Phoenix area on Friday.

Kennedy's spokesperson posted on X Wednesday that his boss plans to "address the nation live on Friday about the present historical moment and his path forward."

This comes days after Nicole Shanahan, Kennedy's running mate, said that the ticket is currently weighing two options: To either stay in the race and risk a Harris-Walz presidency, or to drop out of the race and join forces with former President Donald Trump.

Kennedy has not hosted a public, campaign-sponsored event since early July, and Shanahan hasn't been seen on the trail in months.

Kennedy's standing in public polling has also slipped.