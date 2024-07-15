RNC underway in Milwaukee, VP announced

UPDATE (12:26 PM): Former President Donald Trump has announced Ohio Senator J.D. Vance as his Vice President.

In an post to Truth Social, Trump said of his decision:

"After lengthy deliberation and thought, and considering the tremendous talents of many others, I have decided that the person best suited to assume the position of Vice President of the United States is Senator J.D. Vance of the Great State of Ohio. J.D. honorably served our Country in the Marine Corps, graduated from Ohio State University in two years, Summa Cum Laude, and is a Yale Law School Graduate, where he was Editor of The Yale Law Journal, and President of the Yale Law Veterans Association. J.D.'s book, "Hillbilly Elegy," became a Major Best Seller and Movie, as it championed the hardworking men and women of our Country. J.D. has had a very successful business career in Technology and Finance, and now, during the Campaign, will be strongly focused on the people he fought so brilliantly for, the American Workers and Farmers in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, Ohio, Minnesota, and far beyond…."

KYMA will keep you updated on this breaking news story.

MILWAUKEE, Wisc. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The Republican National Convention (RNC) kicks off in Milwaukee Monday, with delegates and officials descending on Wisconsin amid the tumult that follows an assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump as he prepares to become the GOP's official nominee.

Trump is expected to reveal his choice for a running mate Monday as the convention opens. Bret Baier of Fox News reported Monday morning that Trump confirmed those plans to him in a telephone interview.

"Yes, we're going to get the [on Monday]," baier said. "And he said there's other things to come. I don't know what that means."

A Trump campaign official deferred to the interview when asked for comment.

Trump, the presumptive Republican nominee, is focused on three finalists: Senator J.D. vance of Ohio, Senator Marco Rubio of Florida and Governor Doug Burgum of North Dakota.

But the search process has been closely guarded by the former president and top advisers, with everything from timing to the identity of his choice largely up to Trump himself.