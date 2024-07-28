Minnesota governor on becoming Kamala Harris’ VP pick

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Minnesota Governor Tim Walz says he is leaving the door for the possibility of joining Kamala Harris as her vice presidential running mate.

Walz said in an interview on CNN, "I would do what is in the best interest of the country" if asked to join the ticket.

NBC News has reported that Harris' campaign has requested vetting materials from several possible running mates, including Walz. But in his CNN interview, Walz stopped short of confirming whether he has received vetting materials from the Harris campaign.

Allies of Walz view him as a potential VP pick who could appeal to rural and working class voters, and therefore offer a boost to Harris' presidential campaign.

He has also implemented progressive policies in his state throughout his two terms as governor, including codifying abortion rights protections, and legalizing recreational marijuana.