Vice President Kamala Harris has formally secured the Democratic nomination

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Vice President Kamala Harris has formally secured the Democratic presidential nomination.

This comes after a five-day round of online balloting by Democratic National Convention (DNC) delegates ended Monday night. 99% of the delegates cast votes for Harris.

Harris is expected to announce her choice for a running mate later Tuesday.

The vice president and her to-be-announced running mate will kick off a seven-battleground state swing Tuesday evening with a rally in Philadelphia.