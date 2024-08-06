Vice President Kamala Harris has formally secured the Democratic nomination
(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Vice President Kamala Harris has formally secured the Democratic presidential nomination.
This comes after a five-day round of online balloting by Democratic National Convention (DNC) delegates ended Monday night. 99% of the delegates cast votes for Harris.
Harris is expected to announce her choice for a running mate later Tuesday.
The vice president and her to-be-announced running mate will kick off a seven-battleground state swing Tuesday evening with a rally in Philadelphia.