Skip to Content
Decision 2024

Vice President Kamala Harris has formally secured the Democratic nomination

By ,
today at 5:48 AM
Published 5:52 AM

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Vice President Kamala Harris has formally secured the Democratic presidential nomination.

This comes after a five-day round of online balloting by Democratic National Convention (DNC) delegates ended Monday night. 99% of the delegates cast votes for Harris.

Harris is expected to announce her choice for a running mate later Tuesday.

The vice president and her to-be-announced running mate will kick off a seven-battleground state swing Tuesday evening with a rally in Philadelphia.

Article Topic Follows: Decision 2024

Jump to comments ↓

NBC News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content