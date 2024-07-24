Arizona Senator Mark Kelly dodges questions about being a potential running mate

WASHINGTON (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Some of the top choices for Kamala Harris' running mate are dodging questions about the position.

Arizona Senator Mark Kelly, who is reportedly on Harris' short list for Vice President, didn't give a direct answer when asked Wednesday about whether he would accept the role.

"This is not about me. I mean, this is about the future of this country. You know whether, whether we want to take this country back to 2016 and 2020 when the world was a much more dangerous place and Donald Trump is president of the United States. The damage he did to our alliances is we're still recovering from. We do not need to go back to that. I think the most important thing for her to be focused on right now is the election and the contrast between her and the former president." Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.)

Kelly is one of five Democrats who are being vetted by the Harris campaign. The others include North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper, Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz.