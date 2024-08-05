Three possible running mate finalists announced

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Vice President Kamala Harris is nearing the end of her search for a running mate.

The presumptive Democratic nominee for president met with three finalist for the position Sunday, including Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro, Arizona Senator Mark Kelly, and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz.

Harris is expected to formally announce her running mate on Tuesday.

The pair will appear on stage together for the first time at a Philadelphia rally Tuesday evening.