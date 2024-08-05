Skip to Content
Decision 2024

Three possible running mate finalists announced

today at 10:46 AM
Published 11:01 AM

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Vice President Kamala Harris is nearing the end of her search for a running mate.

The presumptive Democratic nominee for president met with three finalist for the position Sunday, including Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro, Arizona Senator Mark Kelly, and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz.

Harris is expected to formally announce her running mate on Tuesday.

The pair will appear on stage together for the first time at a Philadelphia rally Tuesday evening.

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

