George Clooney calls on President Biden to bow out 2024 race

By
today at 1:50 PM
Published 2:04 PM

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Actor George Clooney has joined a growing list of people calling on President Biden to end his campaign for re-election.

The actor wrote a guest essay that was published in the New York Times Wednesday, calling for a new presidential nominee.

Clooney is a major Democratic fundraiser and called himself friend of Biden.

According to Clooney's essay, he attended a star-studded campaign event in Los Angeles last month and noted a difference in the president writing, "He wasn't even the Joe Biden of 2020. He was the same man we all witnessed at the debate."

Despite recent calls for him to step aside from the race, President Biden has defied those calls to drop out and dismissed polling that shows him trailing Trump.

NBC News

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

