President Biden campaigns in Pennsylvania amid debate performance

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - President Biden is hitting the campaign trail Sunday in battleground Pennsylvania even as leading Democrats meet to discuss his candidacy.

The new campaign push comes ten days after a debate performance that set off alarm bells in the party.

On Sunday, President Biden is fighting for his political future, and is set to campaign in battleground Pennsylvania later that day despite mounting pressure on him to drop out of the 2024 race.

This weekend, a fifth Democratic lawmaker is calling for him to step aside after his dismal debate performance last Thursday while more privately admit they're considering doing the same.

The president vowing nothing short of the divine would make him drop out

His exclusive interview with ABC News on Friday was an attempt to restore lost confidence among voters, but doubts about his ability to stay in the race are only growing.

House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries will meet virtually Sunday with top Democrats to weigh their options before returning to Washington on Monday for the first time since that debate.

However, the urgency isn't limited to the House as high-ranking Senator Mark Warner will huddle with fellow Senate Democrats on Monday to decide if Biden has what it takes to beat Trump a second time as his candidacy endangers some lawmakers' political futures.

Next week, Biden will attend the NATO Summit in Washington where he will also hold a press conference.

The Biden team hoping a smooth performance then will help right the ship.