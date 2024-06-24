Robert F. Kennedy Jr. fails to qualify for CNN debate

(CNN, KYMA/KECY) - Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has failed to qualify for CNN's presidential debate.

In order to qualify, Kennedy needed to earn at least 15 percent support in four approved national polls by Thursday's deadline.

Kennedy only managed to meet the threshold in only three.

Kennedy also needed to be officially on the ballot in enough states that he could win 270 votes in the electoral college.

As of Thursday, he had less than a third of that number, according to the New York Times.

A new filing shows his campaign had only six million dollars on hand at the end of the month of May.

That's compared to the $85 million for President Joe Biden's campaign and $49 million for former president Donald Trump.

CNN's debate is scheduled for June 27th at their studios in Atlanta, Georgia.