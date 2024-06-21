Skip to Content
Decision 2024

Yuma City Council candidate profiles

By
Published 11:45 AM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The City of Yuma has three seats for City Council open, City Councilmembers Michael Shelton, Ema Lea Shoop and Chris Morris who is running for re-election.

The five candidates are:

  • Martin Garcia
  • Brannick Harris
  • Mark Martinez
  • Chris Morris
  • Karen A. Watts

We are highlighting Brannick Harris and Martin Garcia who both say their experience have lead them to be qualified to be on City Council.

Harris says his education plays a huge factor. He has a Masters in Government and has sat in a couple of boards including Yuma Parks and Rec Commission adding being part of the community like becoming President of the Yuma Rotary has helped him.

Garcia served in the Army and held various amount of positions within the City and his education, Bachelors, Masters and Doctorate in Public Administration.

Article Topic Follows: Decision 2024

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Valeria Rodriguez

Valeria Rodriguez joined the KYMA team as a multimedia journalist in June 2023.
If you have any story ideas, you can contact her at valeria.rodriguez@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content