Yuma County looking for primary election volunteers

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Calling on all community members.

Yuma County is actively searching for poll workers to assist during the upcoming primary elections.

The Arizona primary elections will take place on July 30th.

Election workers are a vital link between the Elections Office and the voters that we serve. Election workers are on the front lines of democracy, processing voters, issuing ballots and maintaining voting equipment.

"This is an important part in our democratic process," said Yuma County Communication Director Arlyn Galaviz. "We want to make sure that people in our community are involved with the election so that is can run smoothly."

Those looking volunteer during the election are asked to complete their application and fulfill all training requirements by July 23rd. Community members can earn $50 for completing the mandatory training requirements.

Community members can also earn $150 on the day of the election and an additional $20 for those you set up the day before.

The only requirement is that you must be a registered voter.

If you have any questions on how you can become an election worker, visit Yuma County.gov or visit the Yuma County Recorder's Office and they'll be happy to help and answer any questions you may have.