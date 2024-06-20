Primary election poll workers needed in Yuma County

This is your opportunity to serve your civic duty in the democratic process with some incentives

YUMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - With the primary election coming up on July 30, Yuma County is asking for volunteers to sign up as election poll workers.

Election workers are a vital link between the Elections Office and the voters served.

Arlyn Galaviz, Yuma County Communications & Public Affairs Administrative Director says they don't need a certain amount of people, but they always need a lot of people during that day.

"And what ends up happening is sometimes we could be short and so we want to make sure that we have ample of opportunities for everybody," says Galaviz. "And so the election process can go as smooth as possible."

The duties can vary from greeting or helping people at the door to helping people with the ballot.

"So the requirements is you have to be a registered voter. So that kind of is the the only requirement that we have other than your time and and your effort," says Galaviz.

There will be certain times and days the volunteers will need to be there and may require you to take time off work.

"So we're asking that everybody kind of trickle in before the 30th, so the the week of July 23rd. So that'll give us some time to get everything and all the training squared off," explains Galaviz. "We do pay a little bit of money, but it is a it is a good opportunity if you're looking to make some extra bucks."

It's $150 a day and you have to be there the day before to set up and that's an additional $20 and mandatory training is $50.

In addition to applying an important role in the democratic process, election workers have the opportunity to see neighbors and meet new friends.

You can sign up here.

If you sign up to be a primary election poll worker, it does not mean you are working the general election as well.

"So every election is separate and so this should be for the primary. And then for the next, for the general election, we'll have another another call to the public," Galaviz mentions. "If you didn't get the opportunity this time, you'll be able to get it in the general election."