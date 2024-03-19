Arizona Presidential Preference Election Day in Yuma County

It's Election Day in Arizona and Yuma County

YUMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - It’s been a calm day as voters have been casting their ballots on Tuesday at the Yuma Civic Center, one of the nine voting locations.

People have slowly been flowing in, about five people at a time to drop off their ballots too.

The recorder's office said all nine voting centers opened with no problems Tuesday morning and shared they have backup machines just in case.

They also said there are six additional drop boxes spread across the county.

Currently, more than 70 volunteers are helping at the sites.

The Yuma county recorder shared how to ensure you can vote as polls close at 7 p.m.

“We’ll identify that last person in line and we’ll say that person gets in there, that is the last voter, everyone after that person is not allowed to vote, the last election we were there until 8 p.m.," stated Richard Colwell, Yuma County Recorder.

According to the recorder, about 28 percent of eligible voters are Democrats, 30 percent are Republicans, and 41 percent identify as independents.

Only registered Democrats and Republicans are able to vote in this specific election.

Currently, the eligible voter turnout is 26 percent.

The first batch of unofficial results should be coming out at 8 p.m. which include early voting and mail-in ballots.