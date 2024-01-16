Skip to Content
Decision 2024

GOP Presidential Debate in New Hampshire canceled


today at 5:23 PM
Published 5:48 PM

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - ABC News canceled its New Hampshire primary debate, scheduled for this Thursday, after two of the three qualifying candidates declined to participate.

The cancellation comes after presidential candidate Nikki Haley said she would only participate in the debate if former President Donald Trump would be there.

The candidates were given a deadline of 5:00pm Eastern Tuesday evening to confirm whether they would take the stage on Thursday, and neither met the deadline.

With DeSantis as the only candidate committed to Thursday's debate, the network canceled the event.

The next Republican presidential primary debate is set for Sunday, just two days before the New Hampshire GOP primary next Tuesday.

Dillon Fuhrman

Skip to content