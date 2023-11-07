Skip to Content
Miami gears up for third GOP Presidential Debate

MIAMI, Flor. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Five of the top GOP presidential candidates will face off at a debate in Miami.

Downtown Miami is gearing up to host the next GOP presidential debate Wednesday night. Even the Miami skyline is ready with the city's Paramount Miami Tower lit up for the Republican debate.

Five candidates will be on the stage Wednesday night for the third GOP debate, including former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, Florida Governnor Ron DeSantis, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, businessman Vivek Ramaswamy and South Carolina Senator Tim Scott.

Once again, former President Donald Trump is skipping the debate. Instead, Trump is holding a campaign rally at the same time in South Florida.

The debate will air on NBC from 6:00pm to 8:00pm Mountain Time. Hosted by NBC News, the Republican National Convention (RNC) also selected the Salem Radio Network and the Republican Jewish Coalition as partners for the debate.

