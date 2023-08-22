Protests planned during RNC 2024 in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE, Wisc. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Protesters say they are planning to demonstrate at the Republican National Convention (RNC) 2024 in Milwaukee on Wednesday.

As organizers set the stage to host the first Republican presidential debate at Fiserv Forum, protesters are preparing too.

"We plan on marching within sight, and sound of where the Republicans will be gathered with or without a permit. We plan on this being a family-friendly protest," said Omar Flores, Co-Chair for the Coalition to March on the RNC 2024.

The Coalition to March on the RNC 2024 plans to walk from Red Arrow Park to Fiserv Forum in protest of the GOP's stance on everything from labor rights to civil rights.

"People in Milwaukee are concerned for the well-being in the presence of people have dedicated massive amount of time and money into hurting them," Flores explained.

Faith leaders also protesting

Flores says since they were denied a permit for next summer they did not request a permit for Wednesday. City officials say despite ads promoting demonstrations, no permits have been filed.

In a separate event on Wednesday, Zao MKE Church on Milwaukee's east side and other faith leaders plan to publicly denounce the GOP's role in reproductive rights.

"There are a lot of politicians that are very quick to invoke religious ideology, or in particular Christian beliefs to defend their actions that I, as a Christian pastor, find reprehensible," Overton stated.

Grace Lutheran Church in Kenosha is also organizing a protest, pressuring Republicans to act on what they call the climate emergency. In 2020, the church hosted then Democratic Presidential Candidate Joe Biden.

"We have a simple ask. We're hoping that the moderators will ask the candidates on the stage what is their plan to act on climate," said Reverend Jonathan Barker of the Grace Lutheran Church.