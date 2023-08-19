Former President Donald Trump to not participate in first GOP debate

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Former President Donald Trump has made up his mind not to attend the first GOP debate next week.

According to two sources familiar with his thinking, the current primary frontrunner is instead seeking a sit-down interview with Tucker Carlson. The former Fox News host has yet to confirm any plans for the interview.

Trump has been hinting that he might forgo the Wednesday night debate, and the he was exploring options for counter-programming.

Trump is one of at least eight Republican presidential candidates who have met fundraising and polling criteria to qualify for next week's debate hosted by Fox News in Wisconsin.