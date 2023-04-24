Tucker Carlson parts ways with Fox News

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Fox News announced it has parted ways with popular primetime host Tucker Carlson.

Carlson's program, "Tucker Carlson Tonight," has long been one of Fox News' top rated programs.

In a statement Monday, the company thanked Carlson "for his service to the network," but did not provide an explanation for his exit.

Carlson's last program aired Friday.

Fox News Media said an interim show will be hosted by rotating Fox News personalities until a new host is named.