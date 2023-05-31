Chris Christie to announce 2024 presidential bid

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie is set to enter the 2024 presidential race.

A source confirmed to NBC News the announcement could be made at next week during a town hall in Manchester, New Hampshire.

Axios was the first to report the timing of Christie's 2024 campaign announcement.

This marks the second presidential campaign for Christie, finished sixth in the 2016 New Hampshire primary before dropping out the race entirely.

He then endorsed Donald Trump just days before Super Tuesday, lending a credible name to the former president's momentum at the time.

The two became allies, with the former New Jersey governor heading up Trump's presidential transition team, and later preparing him for debates against Joe Biden in 2020.

But Christie has emerged as a vocal critic of Trump after the then-president refused to concede his loss to Biden and pushed baseless claims of widespread election fraud.