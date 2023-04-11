Skip to Content
National Politics
By ,
today at 9:11 AM
Published 9:21 AM

2024 Democratic National Convention to be held in Chicago

NBC

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The Democratic Party has chosen Chicago to host its 2024 national convention. The DNC will be held from August 19 to August 22.

President Biden spoke with Illinois Governor J.B. Pitzker about the decision Tuesday.

Chicago last hosted the DNC in 1996 when then-President Bill Clinton ran for re-election.

Last year, the Republican Party decided to hold its 2024 national convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Those dates are from July 15 to July 18.

Article Topic Follows: National Politics

NBC News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content