2024 Democratic National Convention to be held in Chicago

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The Democratic Party has chosen Chicago to host its 2024 national convention. The DNC will be held from August 19 to August 22.

President Biden spoke with Illinois Governor J.B. Pitzker about the decision Tuesday.

Chicago last hosted the DNC in 1996 when then-President Bill Clinton ran for re-election.

Last year, the Republican Party decided to hold its 2024 national convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Those dates are from July 15 to July 18.