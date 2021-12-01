Gosar applauds U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to hear history abortion case

Arizona Congressman says abortion is not a Constitutional right

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KYMA, KECY) - Rep. Paul Gosar, (R-Ariz.) on Wednesday welcomed oral arguments in Dobbs v. Jackson's Women's Health Organizations, a major case concerning Mississippi's law banning abortion after 15-weeks.

Mississippi wants the U.S. Supreme Court to uphold the law, and overturn Roe v. Wade, the ruling that made abortion legal in the United States. Pro-choice groups are fighting the law, calling it unconstitutional.

Congressman Gosar disagrees with that position, as with the legality of abortion in general. In a statement, he writes:

"“50 years ago, when the Supreme Court decided Roe v. Wade, doctors falsely claimed that innocent, unborn babies were not viable until after 28 weeks. We know that an unborn baby’s heartbeat is detected and brain development occurs as early as five weeks in the womb. We also know that a baby’s arms and legs are formed by 10 weeks. At 15 weeks, a preborn baby is fully formed and can taste, feel pain, yawn and suck their thumb. Today is a very important day for the sanctity of life. The United States is one of only seven nations that allows the barbaric practice of abortion-on-demand 20 weeks after conception. In fact, 75% of all nations do not allow abortions after twelve weeks gestation. There is nothing in the Constitution guaranteeing an abortion. States should be free to regulate abortion as they see fit. I pray the Supreme Court protects these unborn babies and finally throws out the Roe v. Wade injustice that has led to the murder of more than 62 million precious babies since abortion was legalized in 1973." -Statement from Rep. Paul Gosar, (R-Ariz.)

However, Democratic Senator Mark Kelly says he opposes the Mississippi law and supports a woman's right to chose. He issued this statement on Twitter Wednesday.

Mississippi’s unconstitutional abortion ban is a clear attempt to undermine the reproductive freedoms established in Roe v. Wade. That's why I signed an amicus brief in support of abortion rights in advance of today's hearing at the Supreme Court. — Captain Mark Kelly (@CaptMarkKelly) December 1, 2021

The high court's conservative majority signaled they will allow states to ban abortion much earlier in pregnancy. They're also indicating they may go even farther to overturn Roe v. Wade. All six conservative indicated they would uphold the Mississippi law. A decision is expected next June.