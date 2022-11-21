President Biden pardons two turkeys ahead of Thanksgiving

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) - President Biden continued a 75-year-old White House Thanksgiving tradition by pardoning two turkeys Monday.

"Two years ago, we couldn't even safely have Thanksgiving with large family gatherings. Now, we can. That's progress, and let's keep going."

Moreover, meet Chocolate and Chip!

The turkeys hail from North Carolina and were raised at Circle S Ranch.

Furthermore, according to the National Turkey Federation, Chocolate weights 46 pounds and enjoys catching rays at the outer banks as a favorite pastime.

On the other hand, fellow turkey, Chip, weighs 47 pounds and its favorite sport is basketball.

"And now, based on their temperament and commitment to being productive members of society, I hereby pardon Chocolate and Chip," Biden proclaimed.

Overall, the turkeys, now pardoned, will reside on the campus of North Carolina State University.