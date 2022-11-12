Sen. Kelly delivers remarks after winning re-election

PHOENIX, Ariz. (NBC) - Arizona Senator Mark Kelly celebrated his reelection on Saturday, November 12, 2022.

"After, you know, more votes have been counted it is clear that we've been successful in this mission. Right, Gabby? And I'm so honored that Arizona has entrusted me to represent our state in the United States Senate for six more years."

Kelly, the Democratic incumbent, defeated Blake Masters, a Republican backed by former President Donald Trump.

"I also want to thank our state's election officials. Honorable Republicans and Democrats who are doing the important work of making sure that Arizonans votes and voices are heard, their votes are counted as quickly and as transparently as possible. Now, after a long election, it can be tempting to remain focused on the things that divide us. But we've seen the consequences that come when leaders refuse to accept the truth and focus more on conspiracies of the past than solving the challenges that we face today."

Additionally, "As we see with the results here in Arizona and across the country this week, no one party has a monopoly on ideas or the support of voters. But I have seen that when we seek to represent everyone, not just the people who voted for us, we're capable of extraordinary things."

Speaking in Phoenix, Senator Kelly thanked his supporters as well as state election officials.

"So to Arizonans, my commitment to you remains the same. I will always be honest with you. I will always put our state ahead of politics. And I will always work to find common ground and deliver results that move Arizona forward."