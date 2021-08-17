Gov. Ducey announces $163 million in rewards for schools who maintain in-person learning

Decision 2022

Democratic leadership accuses governor of "creating his own Hunger Games"

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Governor Doug Ducey on Tuesday announced he has millions of dollars in additional funding available for schools that do not close because of coronavirus. The governor also announced grants for students negatively impacted by their schools' decision to suspend in-person learning.

Ducey says both executive orders empower parents, but Democrats say the actions penalize schools who take action to protect their students from a potentially deadly disease.

The governor's first executive order frees up some $163 million in federal coronavirus funding to reward district and charter schools who remain open for in-person learning without imposing mask or vaccine requirements.

In issuing the order, Gov. Ducey issued the following statement:

“Parents have worked tirelessly over the past year and a half to keep their kids on track. Parents are in the driver’s seat, and it’s their right to make decisions that best fit the needs of their children. Safety recommendations are welcomed and encouraged — mandates that place more stress on students and families aren’t. These grants acknowledge efforts by schools and educators that are following state laws and keeping their classroom doors open for Arizona’s students. My thanks to legislative leadership for working collaboratively over the last couple of months to put more money into K-12 education and ensure schools are in compliance with state law.” -Gov. Doug Ducey, (R-Ariz.)

State Republican leadership applauded the announcement, but Democratic leadership doesn't see it the same way. House Democratic Leader Reginal Bolding (D-Laveen) called the funding a bribe. In his statement Bolding writes:

"Governor Ducey has created his own Hunger Games for Arizona public schools. It's a sickening irony that he's doing this by dangling millions of federally provided funds for COVID-19 relief and forcing school districts to choose between the health and safety of kids and educators, or millions in additional funding that Republicans have withheld for years. With the delta variant running rampant and COVID-19 cases among children on the rise, it's disgusting to put a bounty on spreading this illness to kids and punishing schools that try to operate safely -Rep. Reginald Bolding (D-Laveen)

The funding also drew hard criticism from Congressman Raul Grijalva, (D-Ariz.) Grijalva says he'll ask the White House to look into Ducey's handling of federal funds.

“Governor Ducey has wasted no time in doubling down on his anti-public schools, anti-mask and anti-vaccine agenda. This latest undertaking of forcing public schools to choose between critical federal relief funds or the health and safety of its students, families and faculty is simply cruel. When Congress allocated those federal funds, the intent was to help districts reopen schools in a safe manner, including alleviating costs related to pandemic safety measures like ventilation systems and personal protective equipment. Schools who are taking all those preventative measures should not be penalized or fall victims of poor leadership from the State. If Governor Ducey was truly worried about the well-being of our children, he would focus on stopping the rapidly increasing community spread of COVID rather than continuing with his political posturing. I will be sending the Biden Administration an inquiry regarding the legality of withholding federal relief funds from K-12 schools that choose to safely reopen by implementing critical mitigation efforts." - Rep. Raul Grijalva (D-Ariz.)

The governor on Tuesday also announced he'll make $10-million available for students facing financial and educational hardship due to the virus. The COVID-19 Educational Recovery Benefit program will provide up to $7,000 per students for use for child care, transportation, online tutoring, and tuition. There are a number of restrictions.

Eligible family must have a total household income level at or below 350% the Federal Poverty Level. The poverty level sits around $26,000 for a family of four. The grant must be spent on education-related expenses. Families must also demonstrate their current school is isolating, quarantining, or subjecting children to physical COVID-19 constraints, like mask or vaccine requirements.

Applications are available through the Arizona Together website beginning August 20. They will remain available on a first-come, first serve basis.

“Our COVID-19 Educational Recovery Benefit will empower parents to exercise their choice when it comes to their child’s education and COVID-19 mitigation strategies." said Gov. Ducey. "It will also give families in need the opportunity to access educational resources like tutoring, child care, transportation and other needs. We know that historically disadvantaged communities bear the brunt of excessive and overbearing measures, and we want to ensure these students are protected.”

State Republicans praised the governor's plan.

“Kids all across the nation have fallen behind on their studies because of COVID-19, and Arizona is no exception,” said President Fann. “Educators, families and state leaders are working hard to get students back on track, and the Educational Recovery Benefit program will make sure kids have every opportunity to grow and thrive.”

“I’m in full agreement with the Governor,” said Speaker Bowers. “Families need to have options available to keep their children from being politicized. We want our children safe, healthy, and achieving, and we can do it all at the same time.”

But Democrats were critical. They compared his action to a ballot measure voters turned down last November.

"The Governor is attempting to revive a failed and unpopular effort to expand private-school vouchers, using misinformation and anti-mask hysteria as an excuse," said Rep. Bolding. " Ironically, many private schools, including Brophy Prep, require masks and vaccinations to attend. We continue to stand with public schools that responsibly opt to protect their students and staff during this pandemic and condemn the Governor playing with the lives of children and educators to appease a narrow and misinformed segment of his political base."