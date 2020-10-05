Early voting gets underway in California

California Politics

Mail-in ballots headed for all the state's registered voters

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif (KYMA, KECY) - 29 days and counting until Election Day, and ballots are in the mail and headed to California's registered voters. But you don't have to vote by mail to get a jump on the election process.

Polling places across the state are also open for early voting. Ballots can also be deposited in one of the state's 400 secure drop box. You can find a list of polling and drop box locations on the Secretary of State's website.

Those who chose to vote in-person will face some restrictions. Voters must wear a mask inside polling places, and social distancing will be enforced.

Ballot-marking devices will be sanitized after each use, and each voting station will include both hand sanitizer and wipes.

Another change, this year you'll be able to track your ballot. You can sign up to get notified by text, email, or phone call when your county receives and counts your vote.