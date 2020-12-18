Maricopa County to fight subpoena demanding copies of ballots

Arizona Politics

County says request raises constitutional issues

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors says it will fight a broad subpoena issued by the state Senate. The court order is part of the latest effort to overturn President-elect Joe Biden's victory in the November 3rd General Election.

The subpoena seeks a large volume of data as well as copies of all mail-in ballots cast during the November 3rd General Election. Nearly 2.5 million Arizonans voted by mail.

County supervisors say the order seeks personal information on voters that is illegal to release. They also say it raises constitutional issues about voter privacy.

The five-member board is dominated by Republicans. On Friday it voted 4-1 to file a complaint questioning the subpoena's legality.

The Arizona State Senate, which is also dominated by Republicans, issued the order earlier this week after Clint Hickman, chairman of the board of supervisors, spend hours testifying before a committee.